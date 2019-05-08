NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 06:23 AM

What the papers say

The future of Eden Hazard at Chelsea is subject of speculation, with Spanish media reporting the Belgian is considering handing in a transfer request to force a move to Real Madrid, while the Daily Mirror reports the Stamford Bridge side have already rebuffed a £100m offer. Hazard only has one year left on his contract and could leave for nothing in 12 months.

Sticking with Chelsea, and Roma are said to have offered Maurizio Sarri a deal to become their manager this summer, reports the Daily Telegraph. This follows speculation that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has turned down the job at the Serie A side.

Spain’s Marco Asensio (Nick Potts/PA)

Marco Asensio is again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to the Daily Mirror, with the winger having made 28 league appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Liverpool have also expressed interest in signing Swansea’s Daniel James, though they will have to battle Manchester United to land the £10m-rated player according to the Daily Mail.

Huddersfield Town will play Championship football next season (Antony Devlin/PA)

Huddersfield could lose Jonas Lossl, Mathias Jorgensen and Danny Williams following their relegation to the Championship, with Laurent Depoitre and Erik Durm also potential departures according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: The Wales midfielder is among a string of players who have been told they have no future at Real Madrid, Marca says.

Kylian Mbappe: Zinedine Zidane is eager to land the Paris Saint-Germain striker with the club making a £240m offer, France Football reports.

Andre Gomes: Everton, Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan are all keen on the midfielder who has been on loan at Goodison Park this season, writes the Daliy Mirror.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pochettino could ponder future if Spurs win Champions League

Manchester City and Liverpool players dominate shortlist

Blind concedes to tame Dutch cup victory party due to focus on Spurs

Football rumours from the media

KEYWORDS

Andre GomesDaniel JamesDanny WilliamsEden HazardErik DurmGareth BaleJonas Lossl

More in this Section

Johanna Konta suffers Madrid Open second-round defeat

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow qualify for 2019 US Women's Open

Man wins £10,000 after bet on eight-year-old Judd Trump finally pays off

Who will take the Premier League crown?


Lifestyle

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »