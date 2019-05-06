NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 07:44 AM

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho could take over the reins at Celtic, according to the Daily Mail. The Ladbrokes Premiership champions are looking for a permanent manager after Brendan Rodgers left to join Leicester and have set their sights on the self-proclaimed Special One, with Roma and Lyon also looking to sign the Portuguese.

Manchester City are looking to bring in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a £42million deal, with Marlos Moreno heading the other way, reports the Manchester Evening News. Fernandes, a midfielder, has scored 28 goals in 48 appearances this season.

Newcastle United’s Salomon Rondon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Newcastle are looking to make Salomon Rondon‘s loan from West Brom permanent, reports the Daily Mirror. Rondon would cost the Magpies £20million and his advancing years may prove a stumbling block as Newcastle prefer to bring in younger talent to then sell on for a higher price.

Tottenham have set their sights on signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, reports the Daily Mirror. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old, the paper adds.

Joe Hart may be on his way out of Burnley, but Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has said he is not eager to land the former England goalkeeper, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Players to watch

Luka Modric: The Croatia star may be allowed to leave Real Madrid in the summer after manager Zinedine Zidane became concerned about the midfielder’s lack of form, AS says.

Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea want to make the striker’s loan move from Juventus permanent, reports Goal.com.

Allan Saint-Maximin: The Nice winger is wanted by both Arsenal and AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

- Press Association

