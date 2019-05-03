Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon would reportedly be happy to join Tottenham in the summer. According to the Mail, the 18-year-old is keen to stay in the Premier League despite interest from Paris St Germain and Juventus. With a year remaining on his current contract, he could sell for £35million at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United will not be able to dwell too long over a move for Benfica’s Ruben Dias, the Mirror reports, with Juventus hot on their heels in pursuit of the defender. Citing reports in Portugal, it says negotiations have been opened between the Premier League side and the 21-year-old but the Italian club appear favourites as Benfica look to trigger their star player’s 60million euro (£51million) release clause. Alexis Sanchez could be sold by Manchester United at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alexis Sanchez’s £500,000-a-week salary looks to remain a sticking point in negotiations to offload the 30-year-old, with Manchester United now said to be considering forking out up to half of the forward’s £26million wages to attract offers from other clubs. The Mail says the club’s hierarchy are considering the proposal as they try to sell the out-of-favour player overseas.

Manchester City’s David Silva is attracting interest from Japanese side Vissel Kobe, according to The Sun. A move away from the English top flight would see him team up with former Spain team-mate Andres Iniesta but City boss Pep Guardiola has not shown any desire to lose the 33-year-old midfielder from his line-up.

Social media round-up

Zidane wants Pogba But @realmadriden aren't so sure They're worried about how much it would cost to get the Frenchman 🤔https://t.co/GQKeiRk9w7 pic.twitter.com/46MhNsa7dL— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 2, 2019

Fernando Torres wanted by Mexican second division side Atletico de San Luis https://t.co/zFyEL8z4pP pic.twitter.com/NwujzL8FBa— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 2, 2019

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid appear confident in signing Chelsea’s Eden Hazard at the end of the season, Spanish newspaper Marca says. But the Spanish giants will wait until Chelsea’s Premier League and Europa League campaigns are over to finalise any deal, it is reported.

Kenny Lala: Manchester United want to snap up Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala in the summer, according to French outlet Le10 Sport. United are not the only Premier League outfit showing interest in the 27-year-old right-back, with Tottenham also said to be part of the chase.

- Press Association