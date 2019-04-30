NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:27 AM

What the papers say

Paris St Germain have made David De Gea one of their top targets this summer and will offer him a bumper package to entice him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports. The paper says PSG are willing to double his wages and give him a long-term deal worth £450,000-a-week. The Spaniard’s current deal at United runs out next June and he has yet to agree a new contract.

Inter Milan are continuing their pursuit of Manchester City defender Danilo and are willing to offer him a three-year contract, according to the Daily Mail. The Serie A side are looking to propose a deal for around £18million including add-ons, the paper says.

Manchester City’s Danilo is the subject of transfer speculation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Fraser could leave Bournemouth this summer as he looks to play for a top-six club, the Daily Mirror says. The 25-year-old has attracted the attention of Arsenal following an impressive season so far, while Tottenham and Chelsea are also monitoring him, and he is becoming increasingly keen for a move while his stock is so high, the paper claims.

View this post on Instagram

What a day! Big win🔥🍒

A post shared by Ryan Fraser (@ryanfraser94) on

Liverpool look set to hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new contract after his return from a long-term knee injury. According to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old will sign a 12-month extension to take him up to 2023.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jan Oblak: Manchester United are considering triggering the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper’s €120m buy-out clause, ESPN reports. The 26-year-old signed a new contract at Atletico in April, but United bosses believe the buy-out clause amount would still be good value, the site says.

Youcef Atal: The Nice right-back is among the summer targets for Chelsea if FIFA lifts the club’s transfer ban, the Daily Telegraph says. The 22-year-old Algeria international is being tracked by a number of European clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, and would cost at least €40m, the paper claims.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Suarez to miss remaining Arsenal fixtures through injury

Spurs have created history with new stadium and European challenge – Pochettino

Leicester youngster Choudhury apologies after offensive Twitter posts resurface

Gyokeres signs new Brighton deal

KEYWORDS

Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainDaniloDavid De GeaJan OblakRyan FraserTransfersYoucef Atal

More in this Section

Where did it all go wrong for David De Gea?

Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final opponents Ajax in focus

City striker Sterling leading from the front both on and off the pitch

Kyren Wilson battles back to beat Barry Hawkins


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »