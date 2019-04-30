Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain have made David De Gea one of their top targets this summer and will offer him a bumper package to entice him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports. The paper says PSG are willing to double his wages and give him a long-term deal worth £450,000-a-week. The Spaniard’s current deal at United runs out next June and he has yet to agree a new contract.

Inter Milan are continuing their pursuit of Manchester City defender Danilo and are willing to offer him a three-year contract, according to the Daily Mail. The Serie A side are looking to propose a deal for around £18million including add-ons, the paper says. Manchester City’s Danilo is the subject of transfer speculation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Fraser could leave Bournemouth this summer as he looks to play for a top-six club, the Daily Mirror says. The 25-year-old has attracted the attention of Arsenal following an impressive season so far, while Tottenham and Chelsea are also monitoring him, and he is becoming increasingly keen for a move while his stock is so high, the paper claims.

Liverpool look set to hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new contract after his return from a long-term knee injury. According to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old will sign a 12-month extension to take him up to 2023.

Social media round-up

'Joe Hart allowed to leave Burnley on free transfer this summer'https://t.co/QTQxB9fpl0 pic.twitter.com/1yrvZxmOin— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 30, 2019

Rio Ferdinand lined up for Man Utd return as Glazers try to lure ex-star backhttps://t.co/ioXcCNxnC1 pic.twitter.com/JnLlsM4lQU— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 30, 2019

Players to watch

Jan Oblak: Manchester United are considering triggering the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper’s €120m buy-out clause, ESPN reports. The 26-year-old signed a new contract at Atletico in April, but United bosses believe the buy-out clause amount would still be good value, the site says.

Youcef Atal: The Nice right-back is among the summer targets for Chelsea if FIFA lifts the club’s transfer ban, the Daily Telegraph says. The 22-year-old Algeria international is being tracked by a number of European clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, and would cost at least €40m, the paper claims.

- Press Association