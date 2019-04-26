NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 07:10 AM

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford could be heading for Barcelona as the Spanish giants line up a £100million move for the Manchester United forward, the Daily Mail says. With just one year remaining on his current contract, it remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old will commit to a future at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils said to be considering a £300,000-a-week offer for the England international.

Tottenham’s summer overhaul is likely to include a raft of younger players, according to the Mail, with Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo said to be top of the club’s wishlist. After two lacklustre transfer windows, Spurs are looking to bring in a host of proven young talent with their £60million budget, the paper says.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled with injury during his time at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Inter Milan could offer Alexis Sanchez a way out of his Manchester United turmoil, but on one condition, the Independent reports. The 30-year-old’s £500,000-a-week wages have long been a sticking point in negotiations and have left a question mark over his future after a tough spell in the north-west. Now the Italian side are said to be open to a deal – but only if the Chilean drops his wage demands.

West Ham are considering whether to snap up Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos on a permanent basis, according to the Mirror. It is thought Madrid could prefer sending their 22-year-old star on a season-long to the London Stadium, but could be persuaded by a permanent transfer if the Hammers are willing to agree to a deal in the region of £18million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

View this post on Instagram

💙🙏🏽

A post shared by Richarlison (@richarlison) on

Richarlison: The 21-year-old Everton forward could be among at least five players targeted by Manchester United this summer, the Independent says, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to turn around his slumping squad for next term.

Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka: The defenders are wanted by Everton for at least another year, the Mirror reports. Both will be out of contract in the summer, but boss Marco Silva wants both to stay for the 2019-20 season.

- Press Association

More on this topic

The 10 destinations in Europe we all want to go to thanks to Instagram

Kim criticises US for ‘bad faith’ at Trump summit

Tighter security for airport police and customs staff following review

Taylor Swift releases new song and music video

KEYWORDS

Alexis SanchezEden HazardManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordPaul PogbaTottenhamTransfers

More in this Section

Sean Dancer becomes new Ireland head coach

Fernandinho thinks Manchester City showed their desire to retain title

Donaghy: Who’ll stand up to become the new Seamus Darby?

City must return to the Caulfield finishing school


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »