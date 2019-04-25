Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are pondering their next move as Christian Eriksen’s contract negotiations leave the club facing a difficult decision, the Mirror reports. Spurs look to have two choices: either sell one of their best midfielders this summer, or allow the remainder of his contract to run down if he will not agree to a new one and risk losing him for nothing next season, the paper says. Real Madrid and Inter Milan are both said to interested in the 27-year-old.
Meanwhile, the Mail says Spurs hope a £130million price tag will help ward off interest. The same tactics are reportedly being used on fellow midfielder Eden Hazard, who also has a year remaining on his contract, with the Madrid target being valued at more than £100million, the paper says.
Manchester United look to be working towards a summer overhaul, with The Sun reporting that the club have set up an emergency pay-off fund to offload some of their high-paid stars. Alexis Sanchez and Argentina international defender Marcus Rojo could be among those facing the axe, the papers says.
In terms of incomings, the Mirror says United have received some good news in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Thomas Meunier, with the right-back said to be keen on a move to the Premier League. The Belgian’s contract at Parc des Princes is due to expire in 2020.
Lorenzo Insigne: Liverpool look the favourites to sign the Napoli forward at the end of the term, Italian paper Corriere dello Sport reports. It comes after the 27-year-old has seemingly fallen out of favour at Napoli and Liverpool look to strengthen their attacking options.
Raphael Varane: Manchester United could face competition from Juventus for the signature of the Real Madrid defender, the Italian paper also reports, with Juve said to be lining up Varane as a possible replacement for Andrea Barzagli.
