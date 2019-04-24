NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

What the papers say

Wage demands could become a sticking point in negotiations between Ander Herrera and Manchester United. According to the Mirror, the 29-year-old is said to want £200,000 a week, more than double his current salary, but United are working around figures of £125,000 a week. The Spaniard’s contract ends in the summer but it is thought United bosses are keen to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford for at least three more years.

After suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon, Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be rushed into signing a new Chelsea deal, the Mail reports. Amid interest from several European clubs including Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, the Blues were hopeful of extending the 18-year-old’s contract in a deal said to be worth £100,000 a week, but the forward’s recovery will now take precedence over contract discussion, the paper says.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is attracting interest from several top-flight clubs (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wilfried Zaha looks to be in high demand – with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. But according to the Daily Star, the top-flight clubs are being put off by Crystal Palace’s £75million price tag and are more likely to wait for an improved deal before making a move.

Manchester City are sweating over a deal for winger Leroy Sane, the Metro says, as contract talks fail to move forward. With two years remaining on his current deal, City appear keen to include the 23-year-old in their long-term plans, but it remains to be seen when the deal will be finalised.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jan Oblak: Manchester United could be lining up Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak to replace David De Gea, the Metro says, as contract talks continue to stall with the Old Trafford goalkeeper.

Kieran Trippier: Speculation continues to mount over the Tottenham right-back’s future, with the Mirror reporting Manchester United could target the 28-year-old if a move for Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka falls through.

- Press Association

