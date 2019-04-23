NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 08:19 AM

What the papers say

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are keeping tabs on Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, the Express says. It comes amid reports that Spurs could look to bolster their full-back options in the summer, leaving a question mark over Trippier’s long-term future at the club. The race could really hot up at the end of the campaign, however, with Manchester United and Everton also said to be interested in the £40million-rated 28-year-old.

Reece James has impressed during his time at Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have been monitoring Chelsea loanee Reece James during his spell at Wigan this season, according to the Mail. The 19-year-old agreed on a deal with the Blues until 2022 before being sent to the Championship side on loan, but could soon have the top flight calling after an impressive showing in his 43 appearances with the Latics.

View this post on Instagram

For the fans 🙏🏿👏🏿

A post shared by Ryan Sessegnon (@ryansess) on

Tottenham could face competition from Juventus in the battle for Ryan Sessegnon’s signature, the Mirror reports. The Italian side are said to be eyeing the 18-year-old since a revival in form at relegated Fulham, but Spurs appear to be the winger’s top choice if Fulham offer up the England Under-21 international for a summer transfer.

Rodri is wanted by Manchester City, with the Premier League side ready to break their transfer record for the Atletico Madrid star, the Telegraph says. The 22-year-old comes with a £60.6million release clause but with the midfielder seemingly seen as the perfect fit to replace 33-year-old Fernandinho in the long term, City are unlikely to be put off by the high price tag.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

View this post on Instagram

Back to winning ways 👌🏼

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid will look to offload the Wales international as part of a summer shake-up – either on loan or in a permanent move if an acceptable bid can be found, Spanish paper Marca says.

Shkodran Mustafi: The Arsenal centre-back could be among the first on the chopping block in the summer transfer window, the Mail reports. It is thought the potential sale of the Germany international could help bolster Unai Emery’s transfer budget, with Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny also said to be part of the squad overhaul plans.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sterling: Football chiefs ‘doing nowhere near enough’ to solve racism problem

Chelsea to lodge complaint after Burnley backroom staff ‘offend’ Maurizio Sarri

Bohs braced for derby against Rovers

Hot-shot Hoban equals club record

KEYWORDS

ArsenalAthletico MadridAtletico MadridCarl JenkinsonChelseaEvertonFulham

More in this Section

James Milner to become Man Utd fan for first time ever in tomorrow's Manchester derby

Robbie Fowler unveiled as Brisbane Roar head coach

Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill dies aged 79

Sterling: Football chiefs ‘doing nowhere near enough’ to solve racism problem


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »