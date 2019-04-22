NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Monday, April 22, 2019 - 07:01 AM

What the papers say

Romelu Lukaku could be heading for the Manchester United exit door if a suitable offer is made for the Belgium striker, the Telegraph reports. The 25-year-old is also said to be open to leaving the club, with his eyes reportedly on Juventus, meaning he could become one of the first casualties of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer shake-up.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid of late (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sticking with Manchester United, and Paul Pogba’s rumoured move to Real Madrid may have hit a snag due to wage demands, the Mirror reports. Citing reports in Spain, it says the French 26-year-old’s £15million annual salary at Old Trafford could prove too much for the Spanish side despite speculation he is among Zinedine Zidane’s top targets for the summer.

Away from the pitch, the Mirror says Mike Phelan is being lined up for the role of technical director at Old Trafford. The potential move for the 56-year-old comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as manager was rubber-stamped at the end of last month and could also see Michael Carrick effectively promoted as Solskjaer’s assistant, the paper says.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace do not appear ready to let go of Wilfried Zaha, The Sun says. It had been thought an £80million offer might have been enough to see the Ivory Coast international leave Selhurst Park, but boss Roy Hodgson believes his star winger will stay in a Crystal Palace shirt “for many years to come”, the paper reports. It comes after speculation of interest from Manchester United and Paris St Germain.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nicolas Pepe: The Premier League could be a prospect for the Lille star this summer, according to The Mirror, with discussions over a transfer at the end of the campaign reported to be under way. The French league’s top scorer is said to be wanted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ayoze Perez: The 25-year-old who helped Newcastle avoid relegation from the top flight could be set to depart St James’ Park, with the forward not ruling out his summer options amid potential interest from clubs in his Spanish homeland, the Mirror reports.

- Press Association

