Football rumours from the media

Barcelona are eyeing up a potential £100million move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, the Daily Mirror reports. The Spanish giants have identified the England striker as one of their top targets this summer, the paper says. Rashford, who has one year left on his current contract, has yet to agree a new deal with United.

Bayern Munich are leading the race for Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe, according to reports. The Sun says the Bundesliga side have recently held talks with Lille over a possible £70million transfer for the Ivorian forward, which could signal a blow to Unai Emery’s transfer plans.

Sadio Mane has reportedly been earmarked as a “luxury” signing for Real Madrid. The Daily Mail says reports in Spain indicate Zinedine Zidane is keen on the Liverpool star, but he could cost the Spanish side more than £130million. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane could be a costly signing for Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal are reportedly considering triggering a buy-back clause in the contract of Ismael Bennacer. The Mirror says reports in Italy suggest the Gunners are interested in taking the 21-year-old back to the Emirates, having sold him to Empoli in 2017. They could face tough competition, however, as the Algerian’s impressive form has caught the eye of Napoli, the paper says.

Kostas Manolas: Manchester United are reportedly set to meet the Roma defender’s £31million release clause to sign him this summer. The Sun says Italian media reports suggest United are keen to bring the 27-year-old to the Premier League as they look to improve their central defence.

Philippe Coutinho: The Barcelona playmaker could be on Chelsea’s list of targets if their transfer ban is lifted in the summer, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. The club see the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, the paper says.

