Football rumours from the media

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 06:39 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United are eyeing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of a potential summer transfer, the Daily Mirror reports. United are keen to bolster their attacking options and the 22-year-old has impressed in France this season, the paper says. Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Celtic player.

Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid for 19-year-old Alexander Isak. The Swedish youngster, currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, has been likened to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the Mirror reports that the Blues have scouted the teenager several times.

Meanwhile, several clubs – including Manchester United – have been put on alert amid reports Mauro Icardi could be sold on the cheap this summer, The Sun claims. Reports in Spain suggest Inter Milan chiefs are prepared to sell him for as little as £52million, with Real Madrid, Juventus and United all interested in the Argentinian striker.

Manchester City are set to battle rivals Manchester United for the signature of Benfica’s Joao Felix, according to the Daily Express. Several clubs have been scouting the £100million-rated teenager, the paper says, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea also checking him out. But the Manchester sides are gearing up for a transfer battle, the paper adds.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is considering reuniting with Daniel Sturridge, The Sun reports. The pair worked together when Rodgers was at Liverpool, with the 29-year-old striker’s contract at Anfield set to expire at the end of the season. Rodgers will look to him as an option to bolster his attack and is interested in landing him on a free transfer, the paper says.

Could Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge be heading for a reunion with Brendan Rodgers? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Toby Alderweireld: Arsenal are reportedly preparing a summer bid for the Tottenham defender, who has also been linked to Manchester United. The Sun says the Gunners are keeping tabs on the Belgian centre-half, who could leave for just £25million due to a clause in his contract extension.

Ryan Kent: Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to plead with Liverpool to keep the winger at Rangers next season. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for the Scottish side this season, and Gerrard hopes Liverpool will agree to another loan spell, the Sun says.

- Press Association

