Football rumours from the media

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 06:29 AM

Arsenal are looking to make a last-minute attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera on a free transfer this summer before he agrees a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain, the Daily Express says.

A potential arrival at Old Trafford could come in the form of Marseille goalkeeper Amadou Dia, the Metro reports. The 20-year-old is currently in the reserve side of the nine-time champions.

Other goalkeepers who could be on the move include Nick Pope and Joe Hart, who could both be on their way out of Burnley after the Premier League side said they would be open to offers.

Everton's Kurt Zouma

Marco Silva is looking to bolster his Everton side with the permanent signings of loanees Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes, the Liverpool Echo says.

Manchester United may be interested in signing Everton and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye over the summer, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid have set a price tag on the Welsh forward of £112million and believe English clubs would be willing to match this over the summer, AS says.

Training ! ⚽️💥 #Focus #TeamVarane

Raphael Varane: Los Blancos appear to have put a halt on rivals looking to poach the France centre-back after declaring they expect his £431million release clause to be met, reports AS.

Luka Jovic: The Barcelona target is reluctant to sign from Eintracht Frankfurt over concerns about playing time, according to Bild.

