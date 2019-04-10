Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford is in advanced talks with Manchester United over a new £78million contract, the Daily Mirror reports. The England striker has asked the club for Wayne Rooney’s old £300,000-a-week terms and is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal soon, the paper says.

In other United news, the club are poised to trigger 30-year-old Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s £25million release clause, according to the Sun. Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a bid for Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld (Adam Davy/PA)

Eden Hazard continues to be the subject of transfer rumours, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the 28-year-old will refuse to sign a new contract with Chelsea even if the club try to play hardball with Real Madrid. The paper says Hazard has no intention of extending his contract past 2020 even if the Blues hold him to the final year of his deal – meaning Chelsea would risk losing him for free.

Manchester City are reportedly leading the transfer battle for £45million Brazilian striker Everton. The Sun says City have kept tabs on the Gremio player since they were first linked to him last year and are set to beat AC Milan to his signature.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to become the new manager of Inter Milan if they make him the highest paid manager in the Serie A, the Daily Mail reports. Inter are said to be stepping up their interest in the former Italy manager, but Conte is demanding a £9million annual salary after tax, the paper says.

Bournemouth eye England duo Pope and Butland to compete with out-of-favour Begovic | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/aXeQFFSpBx pic.twitter.com/GpwM320Bmw— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 9, 2019

Che Adams: Southampton look set to make a second attempt to sign the Birmingham striker after failing to land him in January, the Sun reports. They could face competition, however, with Everton, Norwich and Burnley also said to be interested in the 22-year-old. Southampton are said to be keen on Birmingham City’s Che Adams (Nigel French/PA)

Rafael Camacho: Liverpool are in danger of losing the 18-year-old midfielder in the summer after contract talks stalled, Sky Sports reports. The teenager is out of contract at the end of next season and has reportedly caught the eye of several top European clubs.

