Football rumours from the media

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 08:59 AM

What the papers say

Mauricio Pochettino will be offered more than £300million to spend on players over the summer should he join AC Milan. The Serie A giants want the Spurs man to replace Gennaro Gattuso in the San Siro hot seat, reports the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea, currently subject of a transfer ban, are looking to sign Athletico Paranaense’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes if they get the embargo lifted, according to the Daily Mail.

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini could link up with Edin Dzeko again (Martin Rickett/PA)

Edin Dzeko could return to the Premier League as the Daily Express reports Manuel Pellegrini is interested in bringing in the Bosnian from Roma. Dzeko, 33, scored 50 times in 130 appearances for Manchester City, then managed by Pellegrini.

Manchester United are running the rule over PSG and Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, the Sun claims.

Leicester are among five Premier League clubs who are keen on signing Aleksandar Mitrovic from relegated Fulham, the Leicester Mercury says. Everton, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are also keen on the 24-year-old, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid will make a move for the Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper over the summer, reports Teamtalk.

Paul Pogba: The Spanish club are also hopeful of the 26-year-old swapping Manchester for Madrid, Marca says.

Isaac Hayden: West Brom are said to be interested in the Newcastle midfielder, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

- Press Association

