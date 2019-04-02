NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 07:33 AM

Ander Herrera’s seemingly imminent departure from Manchester United looks to be almost wrapped up as the Daily Record reports the 29-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris St Germain. The Spanish midfielder is thought to be heading to the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer in the summer as a replacement for Adrien Rabiot.

Michael Keane is said to be attracting interest from Spurs and Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham could be prepared to spend big this summer for Everton defender Michael Keane, the Express says. According to the paper, Mauricio Pochettino could be ready to shatter Spurs’ transfer record with a £50million offer, but their efforts could be dealt a blow as Arsenal reportedly have the 26-year-old England international in their sights.

Sticking with Spurs, boss Pochettino is said to be happy to keep Hugo Lloris as his number one goalkeeper. The Mail reports that despite a drop in form, Pochettino is more likely to focus on strengthening his back line and midfield positions come the transfer window.

Practice⚽️🎯🇦🇪

At Arsenal, Unai Emery is interested in landing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser at the end of the term, according to the Mirror. The 25-year-old Scotland international’s impressive displays at the Vitality Stadium have not gone unnoticed and it is thought he would be a good fit to replace Aaron Ramsey at the Emirates, the paper reports.

Douglas Costa is reportedly being watched by three Premier League teams (Mike Egerton/PA)

Douglas Costa: The battle to sign the Juventus winger is hotting up as Italian newspaper Tuttosport reports Tottenham have joined the race for the 28-year-old. The Brazilian is also said to be on the radar of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Brazilian club Ituano for the 17-year-old, the Sun says. A fee of £6.5million has reportedly been settled, with a view to the move taking place by January.

Transfers

