Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 07:11 AM

What the papers say

Yannick Carrasco wants to return to Europe and Arsenal would be interested in signing the Belgium winger, the Daily Mirror reports. The 25-year-old left Atletico Madrid for Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang last February.

Manchester United will offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a permanent deal this week, according to the Daily Mail. The Norwegian has won 14 of his 19 games in charge since taking over on a caretaker basis.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (John Walton/PA)

In other Old Trafford news, Ander Herrera could join Arsenal on a free if he leaves Manchester United in the summer, the Daily Mail says.

N’Golo Kante has pledged his future to Chelsea despite interest from clubs including Real Madrid, reports the Daily Mirror.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal will battle to sign Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax, The Sun says. The Dutch giants are asking for around £15million for the Argentina defender.

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris St Germain and France striker is top of the wishlist of new Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, France Football says.

Sadio Mane: The LaLiga side are also interested in bolstering their ranks with the Liverpool forward, according to Marca.

Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona are considering selling the France defender to Manchester United in the summer, the Daily Mail writes.

