Football rumours from the media

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 07:07 AM

What the papers say

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio have taken a hit by Zinedine Zidane’s return to the LaLiga club, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old had fallen out of favour under the previous management regime in the Spanish capital, but Zidane is said to be ready to resist any bids from the Reds this summer.

Meanwhile, one player who could be heading towards the exit at Liverpool is midfielder Naby Keita, with Sun reporting the club are happy to accept a loss on the £48million they paid RB Leipzig in 2017.

Naby Keita is already being linked to a Liverpool exit (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s side will miss out on signing Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, with Barcelona in pole position to land the promising teenager, the Sun reports.

Manchester United are interested in landing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, but have been told it will take a record transfer fee to land the 26-year-old, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and scouts watched the 22-year-old score for Italy against Finland over the weekend, the Metro reports.

Social media roundup

Players to watch

Joachim Andersen: The 22-year-old Danish defender, currently on the books of Sampdoria, has caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, Calciomercato says.

Raphael Varane: Juventus could make a move for the Real Madrid and France defender, Football Italia reports.

- Press Association

