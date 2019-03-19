NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 07:20 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira could be heading for a loan spell next season, The Sun reports, as the Red Devils look to tie him down for the long term. After agreeing a 12-month renewal option last week, United hope a season-long loan will persuade the 23-year-old to commit to a new four-year deal at Old Trafford, the paper says.

Every minute counts!💪 #coyg

At Arsenal, Denis Suarez’s loan spell in the Premier League could be coming to an end, according to The Sun. Prospects of a permanent move for Suarez look to be over and the 25-year-old could be making his way back to Barcelona early having made just six substitute appearances for the Gunners so far. Unai Emery is already lining up Paris St Germain’s Christopher Nkunku as a summer signing, the paper says.

Meanwhile, Emery has also had his eye on defender Djene Dakonam, The Mirror reports. Seen in the stands at his former club Valencia, the paper says the Gunners boss was reportedly there to watch Dakonam in action and could revisit his interest from last summer.

Mason Mount has impressed at Derby (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is the subject of strong interest from Bournemouth for a loan move next season, The Sun says. Eddie Howe is believed to be targeting the 20-year-old for a return to the top flight after impressing during his loan time at Championship side Derby.

Ones to watch

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez to stay? (Mark Kerton/PA)

Rafael Benitez: The Newcastle boss appears open to extending his time at St James’ Park, the Chronicle says, with the 58-year-old said to have been given a written offer to keep him at the club beyond the end of this season.

Kostas Manolas: Manchester United have been liked to a summer offer for Roma’s Kostas Manolas, Italian media reports. The Manchester Evening News says a release clause in the defender’s contract could see the Red Devils pick up the Greece international for £30.8million.

- Press Association

