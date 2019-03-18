NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 07:20 AM

What the papers say

The international break may prove a crucial time for Maurizio Sarri, with Roman Abramovich said to be poised to bring in a new manager. According to the Express, Sunday’s disappointing performance against Everton has put Sarri under more pressure and could lead to the manager being shown the exit door before the domestic season resumes, less than a year after he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool could be lining up a record bid for Benfica’s Francisco Reis Ferreira, reports suggest. Citing Portuguese media, the Metro says the 21-year-old centre-back has been admired by the Reds for some time, but the club would have to be prepared to pay an £85million release clause to land the Portugal Under-21 international, breaking their previous £75m high for Virgil Van Dijk.

Turning attention to the manager and Jurgen Klopp looks to be staying at Anfield until at least 2022, the Liverpool Echo says. The German has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the past, but the paper says the 51-year-old has pledged to see out the remainder of his contract at a time when his side find themselves top of the Premier League.

Also at Benfica, another of the Portuguese club’s stars has attracted attention from the Premier League, with Tottenham rumoured to be impressed by 19-year-old striker Jota. Mauricio Pochettino is said to want to bring in five players over the summer and scouts have provided a glowing report, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Ones to watch

Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona are set to consider another move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, according to L’Equipe, as speculation mounts the Franch international is considering his options away from the Nou Camp.

Alexis Sanchez: The Manchester United forward could be offered a lifeline by Juventus, the Sun reports. But the 30-year-old would have to resign himself to a pay cut, the paper says.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Alexis SanchezAntoine GriezmannAtletico MadridChelseaFrancisco Reis FerreiraJurgen KloppManchester United

