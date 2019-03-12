Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to sign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent contract during the international break, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Norwegian is the only name in the running for the job after impressing since his return to Old Trafford in December.

In the blue half of Manchester, and Ilkay Gundogan is looking for a new challenge, reports the Mirror. The Germany midfielder could be sold by City in the summer as his contract runs out after the 2019-20 campaign.

Zinedine Zidane has been promised £300million to spend in the summer after his return to Real Madrid, with Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen on the wishlist, says the Independent. Could Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen be team-mates at Real Madrid next season? (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, who is currently on loan at Bristol City, is wanted by Celtic and is rated at £5million, but the Scottish club may also look at Red Star Belgrade’s Srdjan Babic, the Star says.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in bringing in Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, reports the Sun.

Social media round-up

Alexis Sanchez 'could leave Man Utd on loan this summer as club try to get him off the wage bill'https://t.co/RaApCNCOGA pic.twitter.com/RhKxNNNd4X— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 11, 2019

Man Utd ‘scouting AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria’ https://t.co/UugLn8p78U— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 11, 2019

Ones to watch

Matthijs De Ligt: Barcelona look to be frontrunners in the race for the highly-rated Ajax defender, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

Steven Bergwijn: Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United are among the European giants interested in the PSV Eindhoven winger, according to De Telegraaf.

Michael Appleton: The former midfielder turned manager is open to a return to West Brom as they look to replace Darren Moore, says Sky Sports.

- Press Association