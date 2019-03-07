NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 10:11 AM

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho looks almost certain to be Real Madrid’s next manager, the Telegraph says. The former Manchester United boss was previously at the helm of the Spanish giants before joining Chelsea in 2013 and looks in line to replace Santiago Solari after Real’s disappointment at being eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax in a home defeat.

At Liverpool, meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has apparently taken himself out of the Real top job race, according to the Mirror, and will continue his quest to bring a league title to Anfield for the first time in 29 years. The German’s contract currently runs until 2022.

Sticking with Real, and speculation is mounting that Gareth Bale could be heading for the Bernabeu exit door in the summer. But according to The Sun, the 29-year-old will have to be willing to take a major wage cut if he wants to return to the Premier League next season.

Jadon Sancho’s future looks to be with Borussia Dortmund (PA)

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho looks to be staying with Borussia Dortmund despite a potential £100million offer from Manchester United, The Sun says. The 18-year-old England starlet has attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain as well but he will rebuff any summer approaches to see out his three-year commitment in Germany, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Timo Werner: Liverpool are scouting out the RB Leipzig forward, the Mirror reports. It comes amid reports that the 23-year-old is in agreement with Bayern Munich over a move, but with the situation still unclear, the Reds have reportedly asked to be kept in the loop over the striker’s situation this summer.

Luke Southwood: Hull are hoping to swoop on the Reading goalkeeper this summer, the Mail says. Currently on loan at National League side Eastleigh, the 21-year-old’s progress has caught the eye of the Championship club, but they could also face competition from MK Dons, Swindon and Oxford United, the paper says.

- Press Association

