Football rumours from the media

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 06:49 AM

With Claudio Ranieri’s reign over at Fulham, talks is now moving to who is in line to replace him. According to the Mirror, Bristol City’s Lee Johnson and Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke are the front runners to take the helm in the summer, as it was announced Scott Parker will take up the caretaker role until the end of the season.

Chelsea are said to have eyes on Zinedine Zidane (Nick Potts/PA)

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be facing a managerial battle of their own, with Juventus said to be moving in on top target Zinedine Zidane. With Massimiliano Allegri rumoured to be leaving the Italian giants in the summer, Chelsea can’t afford to waste any time if they want Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri in the summer, The Sun says.

At Manchester United, and the club may have to be prepared to make David De Gea one of their highest-paid players if they are to keep the goalkeeper at Old Trafford long term. The Telegraph says the 28-year-old wants his terms brought in line with Alexis Sanchez, whose contract is worth around £500,000 a week including bonuses and image rights.

Sticking with United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as caretaker manager looks set to become a permanent fixture at the end of the season, the Mirror reports. According to the paper, the club’s hierarchy want to reward the former striker for transforming a struggling Manchester United side into a team with 12 wins out of 15 since Jose Mourinho’s exit in December.

Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to be among a trio of transfer targets for Manchester United (Paul Harding/PA)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ivan Rakitic: Manchester United are planning a big summer swoop, with Crystal Palace full-back Wan-Bissaka, Napoli defender Koulibaly and Barcelona midfielder Rakitic all being lined up for possible bids before the start of next season, TalkSPORT says.

Prince Derek Henry: The 15-year-old cousin of Daniel Sturridge is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, the Mail says, having impressed with more than 20 goals with Bristol City’s Under-16s and 18s.

- Press Association

