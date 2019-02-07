Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Tottenham are looking at making a move for James Maddison at the end of the season, the Mirror reports. The Leicester midfielder has been added to a list of possible transfer targets as Spurs prepare for the possibility of Christian Eriksen heading to Europe. Maddison joins fellow British players David Brooks, Jack Clarke, Jarrod Bowen and Max Aarons on Mauricio Pochettino’s summer wishlist, the paper says. Ander Herrera is said to be set to commit to a new contact at Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

Ander Herrera is reportedly set to cement his future at Manchester United, the Mail reports. The £29million-rated star, a free agent at the end of the season, is near to agreeing new terms at Old Trafford, the paper says, with talks said to be progressing over a contract extension.

With Eden Hazard maybe heading for the Stamford Bridge exit door, Chelsea are lining up possible replacements, the Mail says. Among the targets on the Blues’ radar are Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Everton’s Richarlison, according to the paper.

The Joys of Rehab 🙄😅 pic.twitter.com/iME1i7nyPJ— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) January 4, 2019

At Arsenal, injured Danny Welbeck could be heading for Crystal Palace in the summer as his contract runs down at the Emirates, the Mirror reports. Palace boss Roy Hodgson is said to be looking to bolster his attacking options and could look to the England striker once he returns to full fitness.

Social media round-up

Man Utd latest on Ashley Young, keeper Dean Henderson and Federico Chiesa https://t.co/cImOqkeKRC pic.twitter.com/ZVs1cJKXQb— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 7, 2019

Players to watch

Raphael Varane: The Real Madrid defender has attracted the attention of Manchester United, with the Manchester Evening News reporting the 25-year-old is top of their recruitment list for the summer.

Efe Ambrose: Negotiations are said to be under way between the free agent and Derby with a short-term deal in the pipeline, according to the Mail.

- Press Association