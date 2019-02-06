Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Speculation is mounting that Eden Hazard is heading for Real Madrid after the Chelsea midfielder vaguely revealed he had made a decision on his next move. According to Telegraph, that decision is likely to involve telling the Blues of his intention to join the Spanish giants after receiving assurances they will make a bid to sign him in the summer. Real Madrid’s Isco could be part of a possible Eden Hazard deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun, meanwhile, says the potential Hazard-Los Blancos deal could lead to a wave of summer transfers across Europe, including a cash-plus-player trade which could see Isco heading to Stamford Bridge and ultimately freeing up space for Callum Hudson-Odoi to move to Bayern Munich.

At Manchester United, their top target for the summer will be Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly after failed attempts during the January transfer window, according to the Evening Standard. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be making a new centre-back his main priority before the end of the season.

Norwich full-back Max Aarons is on the radar of Tottenham, the Mirror reports, with the Premier League team tipped for a summer swoop. But promotion hopefuls the Canaries are said to be reluctant to lose their star man and could try to dissuade Tottenham and rivals Arsenal and Chelsea with a £15million asking price, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Latest Liverpool gossip as hints dropped about Nathaniel Clyne https://t.co/tgvYF3nmfg pic.twitter.com/GBTOLNqoqq— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 6, 2019

Players to watch

Tiemoue Bakayoko: The Chelsea midfielder has spent the last six months on loan at AC Milan but is now hoping to make it a permanent move, the Mail says. A decision on the 24-year-old, who has three years left on his Blues contract, is likely to be made by the summer.

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United want to get the 21-year-old tied down to a new deal this season to keep Real Madrid at bay, The Sun reports. The paper says a new contract could see the forward earning £200,000 a week.

- Press Association