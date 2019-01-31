Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain have launched a late bid for Chelsea playmaker Willian, the Daily Mail reports. The big-spending French giants are targeting the Brazilian as a replacement for record signing Neymar after he was signed off for 10 weeks after fracturing a metatarsal, the paper says. The Blues are said to value the 30-year-old at £40million and he has 18 months left on his contract. Barcelona are also said to have made an approach, while Chinese club Dalian Yifang have also reportedly showed strong interest.

Real Madrid remain intent on landing Marcus Rashford and will spend £100million to do so, the Sun reports. With hours left of the January window the European champions are yet to make a move, although the prospect of a bid before next season remains alive, the paper says. The £60,000-a-week striker, 21, is reported to be holding off signing a new contract and his current terms expire next summer. However, he may ultimately choose to stay at Old Trafford – Rashford’s mood is said to have improved under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his pay packet could more than treble.

The Reds have secured the services of Anthony Martial until 2024 after the forward agreed an extension, the Daily Mirror reports. The deal is said to be worth around £175,000-a-week for the France international, 23, and has the option to extend again for another year. Talks are also expected to take place on extending David De Gea’s contract, the paper says. An extra-year option in the £200,000-a-week goalkeeper’s contract has reportedly been triggered, although the club are said to want to keep hold of him. West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic left Molineux on crutches (Yui Mok/PA)

West Ham are poised to revive their efforts to bring on Olivier Giroud after concerns were raised over the fitness of Marko Arnautovic, the Daily Mirror says. Chelsea’s 32-year-old forward has been in the Hammers’ cross hairs before – although he ended up heading from Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman has reportedly already turned down a £9million-a-year offer from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Social media round-up

BREAKING: Arsenal in talks to sign winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese club Dalian Yifang, according to Sky in Italy. #SSN More on Transfer Centre LIVE! https://t.co/baGLEzgNkK pic.twitter.com/939qatC62J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2019

Barca statement on Suarez: "FC Barcelona have also agreed a loan deal for Suárez with Arsenal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The Premier League club will pay the player’s salary during this time and the agreement includes an option to buy." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 30, 2019

Players to watch

David Okereke: Crystal Palace are considering a move for the Nigeria forward, 21, who plays for Italian second division side Spezia, the Daily Mirror reports.

Kevin Malcuit: Arsenal could bring the Napoli defender, 27, as a replacement for injured Hector Bellerin, the Metro reports.

- Press Association