Football rumours from the media

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 06:41 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the race to get hold of Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Sky Sports News reports. The 29-year-old is said to have asked for permission to leave Goodison Park, with Paris St Germain reported to be his club of choice. The Ligue 1 leaders are said to have offered around £21.5million for the Senegal international, but the Gunners and City will hope to keep the midfielder in England.

The Gunners are set to take on Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez for the rest of the season on a £2.17million loan deal, according to the Evening Standard. Spanish clubs Real Betis and Sevilla are said to have offered to pay between £13million and £15.5million for the 25-year-old after talks between the Gunners and Barca stalled last week, with the LaLiga leaders said to have been pushing for a permanent deal. However the clubs eventually came to an agreement on a loan after Suarez insisted that he wanted to join Unai Emery’s squad.

A string of Premier League clubs have made enquiries about young Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, the Daily Star reports. Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and Newcastle are said to have made loan bids for the 21-year-old, who plays for AS Monaco. Arsenal are said to be interested in taking on two midfielders on a temporary basis.

Newcastle, who are close to signing Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, are close to another signing in the form of Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, according to the Chronicle. The 29-year-old Greece international is said to be close to arriving at St James’ Park on a loan deal.

Mesaque Dju: Benfica’s 19-year-old winger is expected to join West Ham on a free transfer, Sky Sports News reports.

Luka Jovic: Real Madrid are aiming for the 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker, according to Diario AS.

Christopher Nkunku: The PSG 21-year-old central midfielder is an Arsenal target, the Daily Express says.

- Press Association


