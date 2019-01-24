NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 06:50 AM

What the papers say

Idrissa Gueye is the subject of strong interest from Paris St Germain and the Ligue 1 club are putting £22million on the table, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 29-year-old midfielder has been at Goodison Park since 2016 with the French side looking to also land Leandro Parades from Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Daily Mirror.

Paris St Germain also remain interested in Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, but the Vicarage Road club are confident he will remain a Hornet until the end of the season, the Evening Standard says.

View this post on Instagram

Boxing day ❄️❄️

A post shared by Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudux) on

Newcastle have been rebuffed in their approaches for Monaco’s Italian defender Antonio Barreca, 23, and Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins and will be looking at the loan market, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Tottenham are the latest club to announce their interest in Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mirror. Crystal Place, Manchester City and Southampton are all reported to be interested in the 18-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcelo: The Read Madrid defender is pushing for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Marca reports.

Victor Moses: The Chelsea wing-back is set to leave Stamford Bridge for a loan spell a Fenerbahce, Goal says.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both interested in taking on the 18-year-old from Chelsea, according to Bild.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Abdoulaye DoucoureAntonio BarrecaCristiano RonaldoGelson MartinsIdrissa GueyeJack ClarkeTransfers

More in this Section

Serena Williams makes no excuses for her shock Australian Open collapse

Football rumours from the media

Karolina Pliskova stuns Serena Williams in thrilling comeback at Australian Open

‘We pray for positive news’


Lifestyle

Five top tips for keeping calm and carrying on

Learning Points: Hoarding is far from harmless titillation on TV

Psychological thriller Cellar Door partly inspired by story of Tuam babies

Exploring space in Limerick on the set of Netflix's new show based on the stories of George RR Martin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »