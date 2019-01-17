NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 06:26 AM

What the papers say

Ajax’s price tag for Frenkie De Jong could prevent the midfielder joining Manchester City, the Mirror reports. Despite suggestions the 21-year-old wants a move to the Etihad, only Paris St Germain look willing to stump up the £66.4million wanted by the Dutch club.

Manchester United have their sights PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn and could be ready to line up a £25million bid this month, according to the Sun. Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly send scouts to watch the 21-year-old, who has impressed with nine goals in 16 Eredivisie games this season.

Sticking with United, the Mail reports that midfielder Scott McTominay could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door as Celtic eye a possible loan deal. Struggling to make the starting XI under Solskjaer, a move north of the border could suit both the 22-year-old and Brendan Rodgers in his quest for another Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Jack Clarke has impressed at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

With Leeds reportedly holding back on offering Jack Clarke a new deal, Manchester City and Tottenham are said to be monitoring the 18-year-old’s situation. The Mail says the youngster has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal but the Premier League sides may be ready to step in if Leeds fail to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Jarrod Bowen: Totenham are keeping tabs on the Hull striker ahead of a possible £12million bid, the Mirror says. The 22-year-old’s good form has put a number of clubs on alert, including Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: The defender’s spell at Fulham could be cut short as the club try to free up space for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater, according to the Mirror. Boss Claudio Ranieri is said to be a big fan of Drinkwater but any move would hinge on Manchester United agreeing to the early return of Fosu-Mensah.

- Press Association


Brendan RodgersClaudio RanieriDanny DrinkwaterJack ClarkeJarrod BowenManchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer

