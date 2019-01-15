NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 06:44 AM

What the papers say

David De Gea looks keen to cement his long-term future at Manchester United as talks continue over the terms of a fresh deal, the Mail says. After an outstanding performance against Tottenham, the goalkeeper is looking to make Old Trafford his home for the foreseeable future but will be hoping for a boost to his current £200,000-a-week contract, the paper says.

Perfect night at Wembley 🔴💥 #mufc

West Ham appear to be assessing their options after Marko Arnautovic signalled he wanted a move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SiPG. According to the Mirror, the Hammers would prefer to hold on to the 29-year-old but may consider offers in the region of £50million if it would strengthen their hand – and pockets – in making a play for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

Newcastle reportedly do not want Jonjo Shelvey to leave St James’ Park

Meanwhile, West Ham and Fulham may have to turn their backs on a move for Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey, the Mirror says. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has apparently indicated he would prefer to keep his squad together – with the decision also seemingly putting an end to possibility of a swap deal for the Cottagers’ Tom Cairney.

After presiding over six wins out of six, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have won over the Manchester United dressing room. According to the Telegraph, the players are so impressed by the transformation that there is a growing view for the interim manager to stay beyond the end of the season and become a permanent fixture at Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leandro Paredes: Chelsea might have to be prepared to meet a higher price tag in their pursuit of the Zenit St Petersburg central midfielder. The Mail reports that the Russian club want £36million for the player, considerably more than Chelsea’s opening £26.8million offer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri hopes the reported Bayern Munich target stays at the club for the long term, but the 18-year-old could have other ideas. The Mail says the winger is not interested in agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and will instead run down his contract.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Bayern MunichDavid De GeaFulhamJonjo ShelveyLeandro ParedesMarko ArnautovicRafa Benitez

