Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are reportedly close to a deal to bring Gonzalo Higuain to the club for the rest of the season. The Daily Mail says reports in Spain suggest the 31-year-old striker has accepted an offer to join on loan, with AC Milan willing to let him end his temporary stay from Juventus after just eight months.

Stoke could turn to Luton manager Nathan Jones to replace the sacked Gary Rowett, the Daily Mirror says. The 45-year-old Welshman is said to have emerged as the leading contender for the job after impressing since taking over at Kenilworth Road in January 2016. Luton manager Nathan Jones could be in the frame for the Stoke job, according to reports (Dave Howarth/PA)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is wanted by Crystal Palace after he snubbed a loan switch to Wolves, according to the Daily Mirror. The 21-year-old has impressed after netting 16 times in 20 appearances on loan at Aston Villa, with Palace in need of firepower up front.

Ander Herrera appears set to sign a new deal at Manchester United, The Sun claims. Despite interest from former club Athletic Bilbao, the 29-year-old is ready to commit himself to United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he had a future with them.

Meanwhile, United could finally land long-term reported target Ivan Perisic as Inter Milan look to raise money to fund a move for Luka Modric, The Sun reports. The paper says a report in the Italian media indicates the Nerazzurri may look to sell Perisic in order to bring his Croatia team-mate Modric to Italy.

Bayern Munich have increased their offer for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to £35million, according to The Guardian. An initial bid worth £30milion plus add-ons was rejected so Bayern returned with a deal they feel matches Chelsea’s valuation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mauro Icardi: Chelsea are continuing to keep track of the Inter Milan striker, the Daily Mirror reports. Blues owner Roman Abramovich is said to be taking a vested interest in a possible £100million move for the Argentine.

Yacine Brahimi: Everton are reportedly monitoring the 28-year-old Algeria international, who is set to be out of contract at Porto at the end of the season. The Daily Mirror reports that Everton sent a scout to watch the forward in action during his club’s 3-1 victory over Nacional on Monday.

- Press Association