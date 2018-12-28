Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey’s departure from the Emirates seems highly likely but his destination is still a mystery. The Daily Mirror reports that Paris St Germain are looking to prepare a £9m bid for the Welsh star to see off interest from Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba, reports the Daily Telegraph. The 25-year-old was subject of interest from Juventus and Barcelona after a reported falling out with former manager Jose Mourinho. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba scored twice against Huddersfield on Boxing Day (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are interested in signing Brazilian teenager Reinier, according to The Sun. The teenager has a buyout clause of £63m and Real Madrid are also keen, the paper says.

West Ham will offer Samir Nasri a contract at the end of his doping ban, the Daily Mail says.

Huddersfield are interested in signing Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old has fallen behind Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in Jurgen Klopp’s plans and has not played in the league or cup so far this season.

Social media round-up

Eden Hazard reveals he is still not ready to discuss a new Chelsea contract – just minutes after claiming he wanted to become Blues legend https://t.co/ouPQdLPUl3 pic.twitter.com/ikH5NraK1P— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 27, 2018

Manchester City transfer news: Guardiola wants former Pescara man https://t.co/Vj4SalPSQw pic.twitter.com/ZL8GHGPmG1— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 27, 2018

Players to watch

Idrissa Gueye: The Everton and Senegal midfielder has caught the attention of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain, L’Equipe reports.

Alberto Moreno: The Liverpool left-back is seeking a return to Spain when his contract expires in June, AS says.

Gonzalo Higuain: Juventus are prepared to sell the striker to Chelsea, according to Sportmediaset.

- Press Association