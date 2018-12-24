Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey looks to have taken a step towards a move to Juventus, the Mirror reports. The Wales midfielder is said to be in talks with the the Italian giants, and is almost certain to leave the Emirates when his contract ends in June after 10 years with the club.

Sticking with Ramsey, and the Mail says Bayern Munich could also join the race to land the 27-year-old. The Bundesliga side are said to be monitoring the midfielder’s next moves with the clock ticking on his Arsenal contract. Jetro Willems is reportedly Newcastle’s first pick in their search for a left-back (Adam Davy/PA)

As the January transfer window edges ever nearer, Newcastle are turning their attentions to Eintracht Frankfurt defender Jetro Willems, the Mail says. Rafa Benitez is thought to be on the hunt for a left-back, but could face competition from Roma for the 24-year-old, the paper adds.

James McCarthy and Oumar Niasse are being lined up for loan move away from Goodison Park, the Mirror says. McCarthy, returning from injury, is likely to depart Everton for possibly Fulham, Brighton or Burnley for the remainder of the season to rebuild his fitness, while boss Marco Silva is also expected to agree to a move for Niasse to likely contenders Huddersfield and Crystal Palace, the paper reports.

Social media round-up

Solskjaer can be a big success at Man Utd, says Cardiff's Aron Gunnarssonhttps://t.co/pt94WLPPmE— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 24, 2018

Mick McCarthy wants to build Republic of Ireland team around Declan Rice https://t.co/kD4TkYR0eD pic.twitter.com/rMRDjO0kFd— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 23, 2018

Players to watch

Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal will have to be prepared to spend big if they want to bring winger Nicolas Pepe to the Emirates, the Metro reports. The 23-year-old Lille player is said to come with a £72million price tag – which would be a new transfer record for the Gunners.

Manolo Gabbiadini: Fiorentina have their sights on Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini, according to Italian newspaper La Nazione. CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow have also been linked with the 27-year-old but a return to Italy is thought to be the player’s preferred choice.

- Press Association