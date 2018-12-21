Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The race for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is hotting up with a decision set to be made on his future soon, the Mirror reports. Manchester City have been in the running to land the £60million-rated player, but could now face competition from Barcelona and Paris St Germain, the paper says, with both clubs said to be prepared to table more wages than City to see the deal over the line.

After seemingly falling out of favour with Unai Emery, Arsenal are prepared to consider offers for Mesut Ozil, the Mirror says. Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in a loan deal for the 30-year-old, but the star’s £350,000-a-week wages could hinder any potential move, the paper reports. Mesut Ozil missed Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Wednesday night (PA)

Roma have their sights on Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, The Sun says. The Italian giants are said to be on the lookout for a new left-back and have earmarked Van Aanholt as their top choice, with a £25million offer thought to be a real possibility in January, the paper claims.

Mario Balotelli could be open for a January move, the Mirror says. It claims a fallout with Nice boss Patrick Vieira has spurred the former Manchester City and Liverpool player to seek out alternatives, with the 28-year-old’s contract due to end in the summer.

Social media round-up

Romelu Lukaku set to miss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first two matches as Man Utd bosshttps://t.co/Jv8ahTWQWe pic.twitter.com/PpUnmwaTGg— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 21, 2018

Ozil will earn staggering £45m if Arsenal can’t sell him https://t.co/aPJk5IM1Vn pic.twitter.com/Mza4EMY7Ys— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 20, 2018

Players to watch

Victor Moses: The Chelsea player could be set to return to Crystal Palance in the January transfer window, the London Evening Standard reports. Eight years after leaving Selhurst Park, Palace are said to be confident of landing the 28-year-old despite interest from Wolves and West Ham.

Kalidou Koulibaly: The Napoli defender looks to be staying right where he is – for now, Italian newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno says. Reported in the Daily Star, it says the 27-year-old will not be moving to Old Trafford next month as the Serie A club do not want to lose their player midway through the season. However, the possibility of lining up a future deal appears to still be on the table.

