Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City are looking to launch a bid for £50million-rated Leicester defender Ben Chilwell with Benjamin Mendy still out injured, the Daily Mirror says. The Premier League champions have put the 21-year-old on their January wish-list, despite him having signed a new deal two months ago that runs until 2024, the paper reports.

David De Gea is on the verge of signing a long-term deal with Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old goalkeeper, whose current deal runs out at the end of next season, has been locked in talks over the contract, but is said to be close to signing new £400,000-a-week terms. The paper says Paris St Germain have been leading the chase for the stopper, but the new deal will tie him to United well into his 30s. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly on the brink of signing new terms (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham want to steal Andre Gomes from Everton and prevent the Merseyside club from turning his loan into a permanent move, The Sun reports. The midfielder is currently on loan from Barcelona and has impressed for Everton, but Spurs are set to swoop in to land him, the paper claims.

Cardiff striker Ibrahim Meite is attracting interest from clubs in Russia, France and Germany as he prepares to leave on a free transfer in January, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has already had a trial with Russian Premier League club FC Ural Yekaterinburg, the paper says, while Watford, West Brom, French side St Etienne and Bundesliga club Hannover are also said to have him on their radar.

Manchester United are reportedly considering breaking the transfer record for a defender in a bid for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. London’s Evening Standard reports that the side are weighing up a third approach – having already had two bids rejected – with Napoli thought to be wanting £100million for the 27-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christian Pulisic: Borussia Dortmund have opened the door for a January sale for the 20-year-old, if the price is right, the Mirror claims. The US international is said to have caught the eye of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Christian Pulisic has been linked with several clubs ahead of the January transfer window (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ritsu Doan: Newcastle are reportedly looking to make a move for the Japan striker. The Chronicle paper in Newcastle says the club have being tracking the 20-year-old in recent months ahead of the January transfer window.

- Press Association