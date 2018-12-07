NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 08:34 AM

West Ham are on the trail of Antonio Valencia as the 33-year-old nears the end of his contract, The Sun reports. The Ecuadorian attacker-turned-defender is also on the radar of sides in Italy and Spain and will be free to talk to clubs around Europe from January, the paper says. With 33-year-old Pablo Zabaleta reportedly considering his future, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is said to be thinking about who will replace him at right-back.

Rafa Benitez is hoping to land Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron, although questions remain over whether Newcastle chiefs will sanction the deal, the Daily Mirror reports. The Paraguay international is said to be high on Benitez’s wish list and could come to England on loan before a permanent £15million deal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be replaced by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the future (PA)

Mauricio Pochettino has been rumoured as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho at the end of the season. The Daily Mirror says Old Trafford chiefs are considering swapping the Portuguese for the Argentinian – but it could cost them £40million. According to the paper, Mourinho would have to forgo a severance package if United, who currently sit eighth in the table, miss out on Champions League football this season.

Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be closely following Denis Suarez’s position at Barcelona amid speculation he could be on the market in the new year. The 24-year-old Spain midfielder added to the uncertainty on Thursday after suggesting his future is open after falling down the pecking order. As well as the English clubs AC Milan have been tipped a suitors, the Metro reports.

Siriki Dembele: Peterborough’s 22-year-old winger has shown exciting progression since joining from Grimsby Town, the Daily Mail says.

