Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon is reported to be in talks with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley over buying Newcastle. According to the BBC, Ashley was referring to the businessman when he said in an interview this week that negotiations were “at a more progressed stage than they have ever been”. Kenyon is said to be heading a consortium that includes US financial advisory firm Rockefeller Capital Management. The Sun said talks are some way from a decisive stage, with the £300million-plus required yet to be arranged. Tom Heaton has been increasingly left out at Turf Moor (PA file)

Aston Villa are firm front-runners to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton in January after Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ruled out a bid, the Daily Mirror says. Dean Smith has identified the former Manchester United stopper, 32, to play a part in his promotion push, the paper says. Having arrived at Turf Moor on a free transfer in 2015, the Clarets will still be looking to make a tidy profit on the England international.

Arsenal have entered the race for Wesley Moraes, Club Brugge’s £15million-rated Brazil forward, The Sun says. Unai Emery has been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who is also being pursued by Fiorentina and Valencia, according to the paper. Wesley’s current terms run until 2023, so Brugges will likely look for big money to let him go.

Wolves are looking to boost their side with a possible January bid for Portimonense’s Japanese international winger Shoya Nakajima, the Daily Mail reports. Aged 24, Nakajima has scored five times so far this season since moving to the club permanently. Leicester and Southampton are also said to be considering moves, although the Portuguese club are reported to have put a £35million buyout clause in his contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Declan Rice: West Ham’s 19-year-old defender is set to make a decision about his international future and whether he will play for Ireland or England, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Cengiz Under: Spurs reportedly ready to increase their £31million offer for the Roma forward, 21, Corriere dello Sport reports.

