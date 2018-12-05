NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 07:20 AM

What the papers say

Juventus are among a number of big European clubs tracking their former star Paul Pogba as the January transfer window draws near, The Sun reports. The Manchester United playmaker returned to Old Trafford from the Serie A giants for a record-breaking £89million in 2016, having previously left the North West for northern Italy in 2012.

The 25-year-old France international has fallen short of high expectations under Jose Mourinho. Fabio Paratici, Juventus’ head of football, said of a return: “We have already discussed this many times.”

Jour de match 💪🏻🔰🔰

A string of Premier League clubs are following Nantes’ £25million-rated Argentine Emiliano Sala, the Daily Mail reports. Premier League scouts will head to Brittany to watch the striker against Marseille on Wednesday, the paper says. The 28-year-old’s contract is reported to be up in 18 months and the club accept it would be better to sell than have to give him a new deal – and a pay rise.

Watford’s Stefano Okaka is a reportedly a pal of Thierry Henry (PA file)

Thierry Henry could make Watford striker Stefano Okaka his first signing as Monaco manager, the Daily Mirror says. The club are dangerously low in Ligue 1 and are the former Arsenal star is considering how to urgently improve his squad. Henry and Okaka, 29, are said to know each other personally, which could help fend off interest from other clubs rumoured to include Besiktas.

Andre Gomes and Everton could attempt to convert his loan deal into a permanent transfer from Barcelona, The Times reports. The Portugal midfielder arrived at Goodison Park on a rumoured £2million fee in August and is said to have impressed Toffees bosses. He landed at the Nou Camp for £29million in 2016, but is said to be unhappy with Barca, which could help the Blues secure his services long-term.

Ralph Hasenhuttl could be confirmed as Southampton manager in time for Wednesday’s match against Tottenham at Wembley, The Guardian reports. The move would allow the Dutchman to watch the Saints from the stands. Southampton said it had “parted company” with Mark Hughes on Monday following a poor set of results that has left them in the bottom three.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jack Clarke: Manchester City are leading the race to swipe the Leeds United winger, 18, in January, The Sun reports.

Junior Firpo: Newcastle are tracking the Real Betis star, 22, according to ABC de Sevilla.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Paul Pogba

