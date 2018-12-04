Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in taking Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that Crystal Palace, who had the England international on loan last season, have reignited their interest alongside Newcastle, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Another player catching the eye in the Premier League is RB Salzburg’s teenage midfielder Hannes Wolf, with Tottenham, Arsenal, Southampton and Everton all interested in the Austrian, according to the Mirror. Everton are looking to make Andre Gomes’ loan deal permanent (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sticking with Goodison Park, and Everton want to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal when his loan from Barcelona expires at the end of the season, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Brahim Diaz could leave Manchester City for Real Madrid despite Pep Guardiola urging the teenager to stay at the Etihad, the Sun says.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be appointed as the new manager of Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Chelsea legend John Terry could decide Tammy Abraham's future at Aston Villa https://t.co/4kXpuSMQj4 pic.twitter.com/5eqpQPmGOf— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 3, 2018

Aaron Ramsey impresses Unai Emery but Arsenal contract decision remains 'closed' https://t.co/RQs8GvmYSN— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 3, 2018

Players to watch

Cesc Fabregas: The Chelsea midfielder is said to have had talks with AC Milan over a free transfer next summer, according to Football Italia.

Javier Hernandez: The Mexico striker wants to leave West Ham in the January transfer window, with Real Sociedad and Valencia both showing an interest, according to El Gol Digital.

Ezequiel Schelotto: The former Inter and Sporting defender could leave Brighton in January, the Argus reports.

- Press Association