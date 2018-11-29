Football rumours from the media

Jose Mourinho’s decision to leave Alexis Sanchez out of Manchester United’s fraught 1-0 win over Young Boys has fuelled the star striker’s determination to leave Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports. The 29-year-old Chile international is said to be considering leaving the club just a year after arriving from Arsenal. According to the paper he fancies Paris St Germain as his next employer. Alexis Sanchez is said to be considering his Manchester United future (Steven Paston/PA)

Sanchez may cause United bosses a further headache – albeit indirectly – if David de Gea uses the strikers’ huge pay packet as leverage for a new deal of his own. According to the Daily Mail the keeper is open to staying at the club, but he wants to match top earner Sanchez’s £350,000-a-week salary. De Gea’s contact is up next summer and talks are said to have stalled after the goalkeepers’ representatives declined new terms of £275,000-a-week.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is being pursued by a pack of potential suitors led by German giants Bayern Munich, The Sun reports. A lack of first team opportunities under Maurizio Sarri has seen the 18-year-old hold off signing a new deal. The England Under-19 international has a year-and-a-half left on his current contract. Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal are reported to have also expressed interest in the young talent. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting attention (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle are ramping up efforts to grab Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, the Daily Mail says. Transfer talks are said to be taking place in the US over the £25million-rated 24-year-old. West Ham have also been tipped as admirers of the Paraguay international, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring him, the paper says. Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is said to think he will be quick to adapt to the Premier League.

Dominic Solanke: Huddersfield are monitoring Liverpool’s 21-year-old England striker, Sky Sports reports.

Brendan Galloway: The injured 22-year-old Everton defender is trying to regain full fitness so he can go on loan in January, the Liverpool Echo says.

