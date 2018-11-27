Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to come to a £70million deal with Chelsea or Liverpool for Christian Pulisic if he can stay in Germany until the summer, the Daily Telegraph reports. Both sides are said to have a long-standing interest in the USA international, whose contract is due to run out in 2020.

Manchester City could lose Spanish teenager Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid, according to reports. The Sun says reports in Spain suggest the 19-year-old has already agreed a deal to leave the Etihad in June when his contract at City runs out. Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz could be heading to Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton have been keeping a close eye on rising French star Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the Blues have watched him four times in recent months, with Marco Silva keen on the 21-year-old to help strengthen his midfield. However, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be monitoring the Lyon midfielder.

West Ham are prepared to wait until the end of the season before restarting contract talks with Declan Rice over a new contract, the Guardian reports. The 19-year-old, who has a season-and-a-half left on his deal, has not yet agreed fresh terms and wants an offer that reflects his impressive form this season, the paper says. West Ham could wait before reigniting contract talks with Declan Rice (Dave Howarth/PA)

Three Chelsea players could be set for a move to AC Milan in January, the Daily Mirror says. According to the paper, reports in Italy suggest the Serie A club have been in contact with Blues chiefs over Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. Milan are said to have made signing Spanish midfielder Fabregas on loan a priority. However, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims the club have rejected the opportunity to sign Cahill.

Axel Witsel: Jose Mourinho has reportedly renewed his interest in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. ESPN claims the Manchester United manager watched the 29-year-old in action for Belgium during the international break and is a long-term admirer of the former Benfica player.

Ozan Kabak : The Galatasaray defender is said to have attracted the attention of Arsenal and Inter Milan following an impressive season. TalkSPORT says reports in Turkey indicate the two sides are now casting a closer eye over the 18-year-old ahead of a potential bid.

