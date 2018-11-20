Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 08:27 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window, with Villarreal’s Pablo Fornals top of Unai Emery’s wishlist, according to the Sun. The paper reports the Spain international, 22, has a £17.8m release clause in his contract.

Luka Jovic has lit up the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, but may be heading to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are interested in the forward, along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich according to the paper.

View this post on Instagram

Eclesiastes 3:1

A post shared by Everton Soares (@evertons23) on

A potential arrival at Old Trafford in the summer comes in the form of Gremio and Brazil forward Everton Soares, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old is open to the idea of heading to Manchester United, the paper adds.

Jose Mourinho’s side has also put an offer in for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly of around £80m, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Four Premier League clubs are interested in the signature of Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, according to the Daily Mail. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Everton are all in for the player, who is worth £25m according to the French club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: The Manchester United man is open to a return to Juventus, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Javier Hernandez: The West Ham striker is wanted by Besiktas, according to ESPN.

Gary Cahill: The Chelsea and England defender is wanted by AC Milan and the Italian club could make a move in January, according to Corriere dello Sport.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Everton SoaresGary CahillJavier HernandezLuka JovicPablo FornalsPaul PogbaTransfers

More in this Section

Henderson reassured by Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks

Dead leg for O'Mahony as seven Ireland players return to provinces

Leinster's Sean O'Brien likely to miss start of Six Nations with injury

Celtic goalkeeper sleeps outside with fans to help tackle homelessness


Breaking Stories

Making Cents: Tips on how to stay out of the red this Black Friday

Huawei Mate Pro 20: What would a real mate do?

Winter Papers: From Prague to Tangiers via a big slog in Sligo

Moneyball author Michael Lewis examines the dangers of Trump in new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »