Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Samir Nasri‘s Premier League return hangs in the balance as he haggles over wages, the Daily Mail reports. The 31-year-old free agent had looked set for a six-month deal at West Ham, with an option for another year, but the club have baulked at his £95,000-a-week wage demands, the paper says. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror claims there are concerns over Nasri’s lack of fitness. The paper says there are fears he is so out of shape that he might not be ready to play by the start of January, with West Ham not keen to saddle themselves with another highly-paid player unable to play.

Ashley Young is in talks over a new one-year contract at Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 33-year-old, who will be a free agent in the summer, is said to be keen to stay at United and would prefer a two-year contract. The deal currently being discussed with his representatives is a 12-month extension, the paper says. Manchester United’s Ashley Young is reportedly in contract talks with the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jose Mourinho is prepared to sell Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo in January, but the club and Alexis Sanchez fear they are stuck with each other, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Mourinho is believed to be willing to offload Bailly and Rojo if it boosts his chances of signing a central defender in January. But Sanchez, who is understood to be looking for a way out of Old Trafford, is failing to attract potential suitors due to his poor form and age, the paper claims. Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez is not attracting any suitors, the Daily Telegraph reports (Martin Rickett/PA)

Four Premier League clubs have reportedly shown an interest in Lithuanian teenager Vilius Piliukaitis, who is spending the season with Blackburn. The Sun reports that Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keeping an eye on the 17-year-old forward.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven teenager Heritier Deyonge, according to the Daily Express. The paper says reports in France suggest the Premier League clubs will battle Paris St Germain for the 16-year-old, who is said to have made good progress with PSV’s Under-17 side.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ben Cottrell: Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are following the Arsenal youngster closely, according to The Sun. The 17-year-old midfielder is said to be seen as a potential star of the future, having impressed for the Gunners’ Under-18s this season.

Maxi Gomez: Tottenham are reportedly set to do battle with Borussia Dortmund to sign the Celta Vigo forward. TalkSPORT says reports in Spain claim Spurs are keen on snapping up the 22-year-old Uruguay international, while Dortmund could lodge an offer of their own when the January transfer window opens.

