Home»Sport

Football rumours from the media

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 09:12 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea could be making a U-turn on their interest in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, the Star says. Amid rumours that Ramsey’s contract will not be renewed by the Gunners next season, Chelsea were thought to be among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder. But with in-form Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressing at Stamford Bridge, the paper says the Blues hierarchy do not see a new midfield signing as a priority.

View this post on Instagram

Job done, NLD next round 👀

A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on

Meanwhile a question mark remains over Cesc Fabregas’ future at Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports. The £160,000-a-week Spanish midfielder, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is thought to want to extend his time in London, but the paper says talks have not yet started and the 31-year-old may be forced to wait until the new year to get negotiations under way.

Joe Gomez could be in line for a bumper deal as Liverpool look to hold on to their star centre-back for the long term. The Mirror says Gomez’s strong start to the season has left the Reds considering an improved contract for the 21-year-old – despite his current terms running for another three-and-a-half years. It is thought a new deal could be tied up within months, the papers says.

Joe Gomez has been in top form for Liverpool of late (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham are eyeing Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure as a replacement for Victor Wanyama, according to the Mirror. With Wanyama struggling to make the starting XI after picking up an injury at in pre-season, Spurs are said to be keen on adding Frenchman Doucoure to their line-up – and could swoop in ahead of Liverpool, PSG and Arsenal for a January bid.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brahim Diaz: Dortmund are plotting a move for Manchester City’s midfielder in January, according to the Metro. The Spaniard, who is out of contract next summer, is said to be hungry for more first-team action and is on the radar of the Bundesliga giants after a ringing endorsement from former City player Jadon Sancho, the paper says.

Pelayo Morilla: Manchester City have taken an interest in Sporting Gijon’s 17-year-old starlet, The Sun reports. The player has 18 months remaining on his contract, and City do not want to lose out on the emerging talent, the paper says, with the youngster already featuring in the second-tier Spanish side’s first team.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Premier LeagueTransfers

Related Articles

Michael Sherlock: ‘He said ‘knacker’ and he put up his hands and he was shadow boxing me’

Sheppard motivated to silence the nay-sayers

Turner’s Cross proposed to host U21 finals game

Hearts and Hibernian condemn violent scenes at Tynecastle

More in this Section

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Assessing the new wave of midfielders

Chance to shine on Windy City stage

Benitez speculation has not unsettled us, insists Newcastle skipper Lascelles

Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden shine as Manchester City beat Fulham in Carabao Cup


Breaking Stories

From Russia with love: Gorbachev documentary to be a top attraction at Cork Film Festival

Sex and (no) drugs and rock’n’roll: Typical honesty in Roger Daltrey’s memoir

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: A good cleaning lady is as rare as tasteful Christmas decorations on the Pouladuff Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »