Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are hoping to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Spain as their new manager after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, The Sun says. Santiago Solari is standing in for the meantime, but Los Blancos are said to want the Tottenham boss by the end of the month as they look to revive their season after a bad run of form that ended in a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Sticking with Real Madrid, Antonio Conte has also been tipped as a Lopetegui replacement, but any possible deal could now be in jeopardy after the former Chelsea boss reportedly asked for two signings during talks, the Metro reports. Citing local media, it says the request could slow down a move to the Bernabeu but it is not thought that Conte is out of the running just yet.

Meanwhile at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele could be heading for the exit door in the new year, The Sun reports. After joining LaLiga in 2017, the Premier League could come calling, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all reported to be ready to make a swoop for the 21-year-old in January. Loris Karius headed to Turkey on loan during the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Loris Karius could soon be back at Liverpool just months after going to Besiktas on a two-year loan. The Mirror reports that the goalkeeper – who has made headlines after a number of errors – has failed to impress in Turkey and now the club reportedly want forward Divock Origi on the same terms.

Social media round-up

Reiss Nelson opens up on Arsenal future after flying start to life in Germany with Hoffenheim https://t.co/78PUgEB7qx pic.twitter.com/X5dweHfIdh— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 30, 2018

Jose Mourinho FURIOUS with Ed Woodward as Manchester United chief 'cancels January transfer summit' https://t.co/ARIZntYEH2 pic.twitter.com/SkalWYfMiL— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 30, 2018

Players to watch

Neymar: Lionel Messi is championing his former team-mate to make a move back to Barcelona, the Independent says. Amid rumours the Brazil international has not settled at Paris St Germain following his shock move in 2017, Messi is said to be hopeful of replicating Barcelona’s success in 2014-15 when Neymar was part of the team.

Barry Bannan: New Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is targeting a bid to bring the Sheffield Wednesday player back to Villa Park, according to the Mirror. Smith hopes to make the former Villa star his first signing in January, it says, as he looks to bolster his midfield options.- Press Association