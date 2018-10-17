Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are ready to swoop for Raheem Sterling after his impressive England display in Seville, the Mail reports. The Manchester City forward bagged a brace in the 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain on Monday, putting Madrid on alert. Sterling has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with negotiations said to be continuing with the Premier League club.

Manchester United are turning their attentions to David de Gea in a bid to keep the goalkeeper at Old Trafford for the long term, the Evening Standard reports. The club are expected to trigger a 12-month option on the 27-year-old’s contract, meaning he would stay at the Red Devils until at least 2020, but it remains to be seen whether he will commit to a deal.

Former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake is on the radar of Tottenham, the Telegraph reports. Spurs are looking to reinforce their defensive options, with 23-year-old Ake being targeted as a potential prospect. The Bournemouth player is also said to have attracted interest from Manchester United, but any move next summer hinges on Chelsea, who have first say whether to bring the Dutchman back to Stamford Bridge, the paper says.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are considering a deal to tie down winger Ryan Fraser, The Sun reports. The Scot has impressed with four goals and three assists so far this season, and the Cherries are hopeful of keeping him beyond the 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Angel Di Maria: The 30-year-old could be open to a return to the Premier League, The Sun reports. After departing Manchester United for Paris St Germain in 2015, the midfielder is said to be ready to leave Ligue 1 at the end of his contract next season, with negotiations with foreign clubs a possibility in January, the paper says. Angel Di Maria, right, could return to England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcos Alonso: The 27-year-old is near to completing a contract extension at Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports. The defender has impressed at Stamford Bridge under both former coach Antonio Conte and now in Maurizio Sarri’s set-up, with a deal set be finalised in the next few days, the paper reports.- Press Association