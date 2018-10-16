Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Luke Shaw looks to be in negotiations to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, the Mail reports. It reports talks with the left-back are near completion that will see the 23-year-old become one of the highest-paid defenders in the world. It is rumoured his wages will jump to £150,000 a week if a new deal is agreed.

Meanwhile, at rivals Manchester City, captain Vincent Kompany looks to want to stay at the Etihad beyond his current deal. The Mail says the 32-year-old – whose current deal runs out next summer – wants to continue with the reigning Premier League champions for three more years after overcoming a spate of injuries during the latter part of his career.

With less than a year remaining on his Tottenham contract, Toby Alderweireld is attracting interest from overseas, the Mirror report. Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on the former Atletico Madrid centre-back as injury woes force them to consider adding to their defensive line-up, the paper says, and the Belgium international, 29, could be an attractive option for a move in January. Could Toby Alderweireld be on his way out of Tottenham? (Simon Galloway/PA)

At Arsenal, boss Unai Emery is said to have eyes on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The Sun reports that the Gunners manager has been impressed with the 25-year-old Ghana international, who has fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and could be swayed by the prospect of more playing time in the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid urged to sign Mauro Icardi as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement https://t.co/SMTvxtqSo5 pic.twitter.com/nhHwSwu895 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 15, 2018

Players to watch

Usain Bolt: The eight-time Olympic sprint champion has reportedly been offered the chance to play with Valletta FC. The 32-year-old is currently on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners, but Valletta said they would welcome the “champion” to the Maltese club, their managing director told ESPN.

Edin Dzeko: After suggestions the Roma and former Manchester City star is open to a return to the Premier League, a number of top-flight clubs are said to be interested in making a swoop for the 32-year-old. The Mirror says Southampton, Crystal Palace and Cardiff are all prepared to do battle for the striker.- Press Association