Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Meanwhile, United scouts fear players will not want to sign with the club in the current climate, according to the Daily Express, which could leave plans Mourinho may have for a January shake-up dead in the water.

Premier League newcomers Wolves are considering a January bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, the Scottish Sun reports. Scouts were sent to look at the 21-year-old in action last weekend, in the Dons’ 1-0 win over Motherwell, as Wolves look to bolster their backline.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has attracted the attention of Wolves, according to reports (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is not in any rush to leave Chelsea, despite not yet featuring under new manager Maurizio Sarri, the Daily Telegraph says. It is understood Drinkwater is prepared to wait until the end of the season to find the right move if it does not come up in January, having not yet even appeared on the bench.

Social media round-up

🗞 Barcelona are reportedly confident they have the cash, but the board is split on whether or not to sign Paul Pogba. The latest gossip: https://t.co/2ejsEK1MWL pic.twitter.com/xIw7xflcyO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 1, 2018

Barcelona eye stunning Pep Guardiola return https://t.co/f4Ifo773Ij pic.twitter.com/JXBeQPVK7a — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 1, 2018

Players to watch

Piotr Zielinski: Arsenal are considering the Napoli midfielder as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, according to reports. Italian site Sportmediaset claims the Gunners have resigned themselves to losing Ramsey when his deal runs out next June, but says landing Zielinski could prove difficult as Napoli are unwilling to part with him.

- Press Association