Football rumours from the media

Jose Mourinho‘s future at Manchester United continues to be the topic of speculation following the team’s poor start to the season. According to The Sun, the under-fire manager is resigned to his fate and is convinced club officials have sounded out former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to replace him. The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho’s precarious position has left 12 players unsure of their futures, with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all in the final year of their deals.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez’s future at Manchester United is also said to be in serious doubt. The Mirror reports that the 29-year-old forward was stunned after he failed to even make the bench for the disastrous defeat at West Ham, and that there is a feeling he regrets his move to Old Trafford in January.

Liverpool will lead the chase for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, the Mirror says. The paper claims Jurgen Klopp attempted to sign the 27-year-old during the last transfer window and will return to try again. The Welshman has also been linked with Juventus and AC Milan.

