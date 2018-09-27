Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey is to leave Arsenal next summer, the Daily Mirror says. The 27-year-old is in the final season of his contract and has previously been linked with Chelsea and Juventus.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden starred in the victory against Oxford United (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Manchester City are looking to tie down Phil Foden to a long-term contract, according to the Daily Mail. The teenager scored his first goal for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Carabao Cup this week and City will look to extend his deal beyond 2020.

Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in signing Everton’s hot prospect Ryan Astley, the Daily Mirror says. The 16-year-old is yet to be offered a professional contract at Goodison Park, according to the paper.

✍️ We're delighted to announce that @JackSimpson99 has signed a new contract, keeping him with the club until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣!#afcb 🍒https://t.co/KNjWIi59hw — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 12, 2018

Jack Simpson is wanted by Rangers but the 21-year-old is focused on his role at Bournemouth, the Echo says.

Social media round-up

4) Roman Abramovich has apparently TURNED DOWN £2.3billion for Chelsea as he holds out for a world-record sum #CFC | @MirrorDarrenhttps://t.co/hGtwZYelrX pic.twitter.com/salVx93Mwg — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 26, 2018

Players to watch

Eder Militao: The Brazil right-back – who is currently at Porto – is wanted by Everton, UOL reports.

- Press Association