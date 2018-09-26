Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa are in the hunt for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, reports the Sun. Cahill started his youth career in Dronfield, close to Sheffield, and could be tempted to return with Villa – the 32-year-old’s first club – also keen.

James Milner could head to Leeds should his former club return to the Premier League, the Daily Star says. Liverpool are yet to offer a new deal to the ex-Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder and has previously said he wants to return to Elland Road, according to the paper.

Southampton are said to be interested in signing Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye, reports the Sun. The 25-year-old scored against Saints in a pre-season friendly for Jiangsu Suning and is now currently playing at Red Star Belgrade.

Free agent Steven Caulker, who has previously played for Tottenham, Cardiff and QPR, could sign a deal with Wigan, the Daily Mail says.

Social media round-up

Declan Rice new-contract latest — What West Ham are offering and how much his team are after #WHUFC | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/kmc6lP4k1B pic.twitter.com/E8XzbWpPjj — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 25, 2018

Players to watch

Bakary Sako: West Brom will sign the former Crystal Palace winger this week, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Selhurst Park in the summer.

Nikola Milenkovic: Manchester City and Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the Fiorentina defender, Calciomercato reports.

- Press Association